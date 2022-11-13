Remarkable 2 now available in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand

Remarkable has just expanded the number of supported countries it ships all tablet and accessories. Over the course of the past couple of weeks they added Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand to their growing list. Customers in these countries can order products from the Remarkable website and they will ship out. Remarkable now ships to 40+ different countries.

The Remarkable 2 writing slate is one of the best on the market. Their writing experience is very good and pioneered most of the modern writing features have been emulated by their competition. You can freehand draw, take notes and edit PDF files. There is an ebook reading system that supports EPUB, but you can’t really edit them. Recently, the Remarkable tablet is available at Best Buy in the United States, but they are only sold online, so it is hard to try before you buy.

The company runs lots of advertisements on social media and YouTube. Sales are very good, they have sold over one million tablets over the last two generations. The company is valued at over one billion dollars since they launched in 2017. These types of sales figures in such a short period of time is why there are so many new entrants in the e-note industry, such Amazon, Kobo, Fujitsu, Onyx Boox and Bigme.

