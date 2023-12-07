Remarkable is getting a new CEO to take digital paper to the next level

reMarkable, the leading innovator in the paper tablet category, has named Philip Hess, former president and CEO of the audio giant Bose Corporation, as the new CEO. Mr. Hess takes over from the founder Magnus Wanberg and interim CEO, Vegard Veiteberg. Hess’s appointment is effective January 1, 2024.

In his 24 years at Bose, including as president and CEO, Hess helped transform the company — leading it into new ventures, initiating its sustainability efforts, refining its brand, and reaching record revenue. Since 2020, he has served as chief operating officer of Signifier Medical Technologies, a startup working to revolutionize the sleep market with simple, effective medical devices.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked on the leading edge of technology that makes a difference in people’s lives,” Hess said. “That’s what drew me to reMarkable. In just a few years, millions of customers have started using reMarkable’s products — helping them focus in a world full of distractions. I’m excited to join the talented, driven team and explore how we can push the boundaries in the market for technology that helps you think better.”

The appointment of Hess concludes a global recruitment effort led by reMarkable’s board of directors and its executive chairman, Magnus Haug Wanberg, who founded reMarkable and served as CEO for the past nine years.

“This is an exciting time for reMarkable: we’re rapidly expanding into new markets, growing our presence in retail stores, and making our mark as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies,” Wanberg said. “I’m confident that Phil’s rich experience from growing and scaling one of the world’s leading consumer electronics brands makes him the right person to bring reMarkable’s aspirations to life.”

I think new leadership is exactly what reMarkable needs right now. The reMarkable is only sold on their own website, which limits the number of sales. They really need to launch a distributor program, where other resellers could sell and market their tablets in other markets and grow the brand. Onyx Boox, Meebook, Supernote and a myriad of others also have distribution programs, which has super charged their sales.

reMarkable currently has lots of competition in the digital paper space. This includes the Amazon Kindle Scribe, Kobo Sage, Kobo Elipsa, and a myriad of products from Onyx Boox, Supernote, Meebook.