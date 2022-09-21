Remarkable lowers subscription costs and makes paid features free

Remarkable has just announced that they are dramatically changing their paid subscription system and are making previously paid features, free for all users. This is a bold move for the company that has received negative backlash from their community of users who accused them of price gauging. The Remarkable 2 continues to be one of the best e-notes on the market and the quality of their accessories are high. They have sold over one million devices since they first launched in 2017.

So what new features are free users going to get? Features such as Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive integration, handwriting conversion, send by email, and Screen Share — which were previously exclusive to Connect subscribers — are now available to all Remarkable users.

Remarkable is changing their subscription system. They are doing away with their two plans and merging them into a single plan, called Connect. This new plan will be $2.99 per month, down from $8 per month. The benefits? There aren’t that many to start, you get an extended warranty, financial savings when shopping on the Remarkable Store and unlimited cloud storage. New users who purchase a Remarkable, will get a one year subscription for free.

Later this year, Remarkable will begin to roll out a major expansion of its software. New features include the ability to create documents that combine handwritten and typed text, infinite vertical scrolling within pages, and improved handwriting conversion. Connect subscribers will also be able to capture ideas and take notes anywhere using the mobile and desktop apps on their preferred smart devices.

Honestly, I like how Remarkable is migrating away from just being a hardware company to one that also sells services. This has been one of the big successful aspects about Apple, they have their hands in so many cookie jars. There will be some growing pains, as Remarkable offers enough compelling aspects, at a low price to rope people into paying a monthly fee. I think reducing the price from $8 to $2 is a good move. Likely, the most important part of this entire situation, is Remarkable realized that they did not execute the initial paid subscriptions very well, since they took previously free features, made them paid, faced negative backlash from their community, and made the paid features free again.

Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.