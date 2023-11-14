reMarkable rolling out new software update, promises enhanced digital paper experience

reMarkable announced the release of its latest software release, version 3.8. This update underscores the brand’s dedication to enhancing user interactions and pushing the boundaries of digital note-taking. Packed with four transformative features, the release promises to empower users in their creative endeavors, offering refined tools for writing, drawing, organization, and collaboration.

Precision at your Fingertips

Bid farewell to the complexities of using rulers or stencils for drawing straight lines. The new update simplifies the process with a unique feature: effortlessly create perfect lines by anchoring the Marker’s tip in place. This innovation allows users to customize angles and lengths, effortlessly transforming rough sketches into polished graphs, shapes, and more with just a few strokes of the pen.

Stay organised

As the festive season approaches, staying organized becomes paramount. Software update 3.8 introduces smart checkboxes within the text formatting menu, facilitating the seamless creation and management of to-do lists. Easily mark off completed tasks, and witness the corresponding text being gracefully crossed out. For Connect subscribers, this functionality extends to the mobile and desktop apps, ensuring task management remains fluid across various devices.

Erasing with finesse

No more haunting remnants of erased strokes on the paper tablet. The eraser feature has been provided a significant overhaul which ensures it delivers a cleaner experience henceforth. Precision is the name of the game, as the tool now erases with exactitude, removing only the intended part of the stroke without impacting neighboring lines.

Expanding horizons

Connect subscribers now enjoy the versatility of the selection tool in the desktop app. This empowers users to click and drag across a page, selecting handwritten notes or sketches for effortless manipulation — move, rotate, scale, or delete with unparalleled ease.

The update is currently rolling out to all reMarkable users. Accessing the improvements is a breeze — simply follow the instructions in the settings menu on your device and update the apps to embark on a heightened digital paper experience.