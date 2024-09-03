The Remarkable 3 is going to be announced tomorrow

Remarkable has just announced that they have something special to announce on their YouTube channel on September 4, 2024. The only time they ever do this is when they have new hardware. This will likely be the Remarkable 3 writing tablet, new accessories such as cases, and a few new styluses to draw, take notes and edit PDF files.

There isn’t much to go on since the company did not file an FCC application in its name, as it did for all of the previous generation models. However, it will likely have crucial hardware upgrades, such as a faster processor, more storage, a larger battery, CANVAS 3.0 and more RAM. Hopefully, it will finally incorporate a 300 PPI e-paper display and a front light so users can use this device in the dark. The Remarkable 1 and 2 did not have a lit screen, so users had to have a well-lit environment.

The Remarkable 2 was released three years ago and featured a 10.3 inch E INK display with Canvas 2.0 technology for a better refresh system when viewing PDF files or reading ebooks. It has improved contrast, ensuring an excellent writing and reading experience. The resolution is the same as the original with 1872×1404 with 226 PPI; it also has multi-point capacitive touch. The screen has 21ms latency, which is very ideal.

Underneath the hood is a 1.2 GHZ dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Remarkable has doubled the processor and RAM from the original but has kept the internal storage the same. Also, the company has decided to forgo a Micro USB port and instead embrace USC-C, which should appeal to the vocal minority that hates having multiple cables. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, and one charge should last around three weeks; the original model only lasted a few days.

