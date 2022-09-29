Review at the Mudita Moment Smartwatch

Mutida Moment is a smartwatch whose case is made of stainless steal and is protected by sapphire glass. It measures 38 mm in diameter and with a case thickness of 10.8 mm. The Mudita Moment is optimally sized, proving suitable for most wrists. The watch case looks elegant, discreet, and readily slips beneath the cuff of a shirt or blouse. Perfect fit for everyone, on any occasion. Instead of using leather or silicone wrist straps, Mutida is hyping the fact that no animals have been harmed during the production of the Mudita Moment. This was a commitment they made from the outset of the project and it is part of our cruelty-free ethos, so the straps are Vegan. The watch is powered by the automatic Miyota 9015.

Aesthetically, the Mudita Moment is a consciously minimalist timepiece. Every aspect serves a purpose, and it is entirely devoid of extraneous details. There is no glimmer of high polish to distract the eye, and the subtly muted tone of the case gives an almost field watch-like nonchalance that is perfectly in line with Mudita’s mission.

The watch face is very minimalist and black lines correspond with minutes and hours. Closer to the center of the dial is a ring of 15 individual dots, that standoout from the time dial. It adds a bit of contrast to the watch, so it doesn’t look so cluttered. The dial dots are meant to aid with tracking breathing control, each dot denotes a four-second interval. Traditionally, the practice of “box breathing” takes advantage of this specific length of time for each step of the process: inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold for four. This process can then be repeated until relaxation is achieved. The consistent pace of this practice can help alleviate stress and anxiety while simply reminding the wearer to take a moment to deliberately self-check their emotions.

I like the fact that this is waterproof, so it is ideal for the gym or in wetter climates. There is no need to charge it, since the watch uses the movement of the wearer’s hand to power it. All you need to do is just wear Mudita Moment for it to work. Once you take it off, the automatic mechanism will continue working for up to 42 h without movement. It retails for $499 from the Mudita Store and comes in 3 different colors; Grey, Black and White.

Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.