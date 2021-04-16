Royole RoWrite 2 Hands on Review

The Royole RoWrite 2 is a very unique product when it comes to taking digital notes. You write on a piece of paper and anything you write, is automatically converted to digital on your smartphone or tablet via their official app. This is great for a number of professionals, who often write on paper, or students who transcribe lectures. Unlike E INK based e-notes, the The Royole RoWrite 2 is really affordable, you can pick one up for $200 and it comes with a binder full of paper, a stylus and the device.

RoWrite 2 is a retro and stylish notebook designed with synthetic leather and premium aluminum.Sleek, bendable and compact design, similar to an 8-inch tablet.It can digitally capture your handwritten notes, ideas, and drawings on real paper and transmit them to your smart devices. With the magnetic design, you can avoid looking for the pen.A more subtle design is that the pen will be automatically charged once placed into the magnetic groove on the notebook. The battery capacity of RoWrite 2 is 710mAh .The compact RoWrite 2 is compatible with any standard A5 real paper notebook; simply slide the paper into the RoWrite 2’s rear cover and the sensor panel stitched to the back will read your writing and drawing.

You can use the RoWrite App to quickly convert your work into editable text, playback, edit with brushes, enhance with colors and highlights, and share across multiple channels including WhatsApp, OneDrive, Facebook, Instagram or email. You may also store your notes in the cloud, which allows you to work on different devices and platforms. With the app’s advanced features you can easily organize your work into personalized virtual notebooks and quickly locate any previous work with the search function.

This is a singular purchase device. It is only compatible with the company’s app and special paper, you just can’t use any paper. Luckily, replacement paper is really cheap. You can buy a replacement 40 pack, with 3 packs, giving 120 pieces of paper for $11. There are other products that do the same thing on the market, but this one is the best.





Royole RoWrite 2 200 3.75 Overall 3.8/5







Pros Rreal paper and pen

Five replacement Ink canisters

Extra replacement Ledger

Bluetooth and USB-C

Super high quality build Cons One way transmission

Useless without the application

Surprisingly takes a long time to charge

Have to buy replacement pads and pens when you run out

Overall limited functionality Buy Now