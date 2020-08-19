A new Blackberry with a keyboard and 5G coming out next year

Blackberry is making a comeback, a new smartphone with a keyboard and 5G internet access will be released next year. The Canadian smartphone pioneer has been out of the hardware business for several years but licensed the BlackBerry name to other partners. Their new partner is OnwardMobility and they will outsource to Foxconn — a Taiwan-based company best known as the primary manufacturer of Apple’s iPhones.

The new blackberry phone will be using Android, instead of Blackberry 10. It will also be bundled with all of the Blackberry Android apps that have been developed and are all available on Google Play.

Little else is known about the device, including screen size or internal specs, but OnwardMobility told The Register it would come with a completely new keyboard design that will “reflect the brand values from a keyboard typing experience and input experience. Top of mind for us is not just making the most secure and productive device, but also being an everyday device. That means things like a top-notch camera, and the other specs you’d expect from your day-to-day phone. Simultaneously, we know that we must be competitive, and so is our pricing.”

It is nice to see a modern Blackberry phone coming out sometime in 2021. The last Blackberry phone came out in 2018.



