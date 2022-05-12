Hisense A9 with 6.1-inch E Ink display, SD662 chipset launched

Hisense introduced its newest E Ink smartphone, the A9. Featuring a 6.1-inch 300 PPI E Ink Carta 1200 display with HyperWave ultra-wave display engine, Hisense said the new A9 allows for a 33 percent faster refresh rate and has 36 levels of color temperature adjustment. Further, there are 27 integrated LEDs all of which should allow for a great reading experience causing the least strain to the eyes.

A Snapdragon 662 processor makes up the core of the A9. The phone comes in two configurations, 4 GB + 128 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB. It runs the InkOS based on Android 11 with the option to load any compatible apps that the user might prefer. The phone also comes equipped with the ES9318 chip which allows for HiFi quality sound output while having integrated support for the LDAC, AAC, SBC, and Aptx Bluetooth audio codecs. This makes the new A9 great for not only listening to audiobooks but some quality music as well.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,000 mAh battery which should keep things moving for several days on end. Then there also is the front 5 MP and rear 13 MP cameras while a side-mounted fingerprint sensor allows for biometric recognition. Connectivity options with the phone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-FI, and Bluetooth 5.0. Another highlight of the phone is the glitter sand texture on the rear which makes it a joy to touch and hold. In any case, at 186 grams, the phone is light enough for single-handed operation even for long hours.

The A9 is currently available from the Good e-Reader Store for $409.