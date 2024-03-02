A Phone, a Friend unveils AI smartphone with E-Ink display and verbalization feature

Tech startup ‘A Phone, a Friend’ Co. is making waves with its innovative AI smartphone featuring an E-ink display, the website DesignBoom reported. The phone is however different in that it aims to revolutionize how users interact with their devices.

The heart of this groundbreaking device is its AI-powered verbalization capability, which transforms users’ daily tasks, social media feeds, and news updates into engaging podcast-like shows. Unlike conventional smartphones, A Phone, a Friend’s device boasts a human-like voice that delivers information in a captivating manner, akin to a radio host.

Beyond its vocalization prowess, the AI smartphone offers a suite of hands-free features designed to enhance user experience. Equipped with advanced listening capabilities, the device intelligently learns user preferences and behavior to anticipate their needs without requiring explicit commands. Concerns about privacy are addressed through transparent permission notifications, ensuring user consent before recording conversations or data sharing.

A standout feature is the social media scanning function, which curates highlights and news from users’ social networks into spoken summaries. This allows users to stay connected without constantly refreshing their feeds. That is not all as there are going to be customizable voice options that add a personal touch to the experience.

In addition to its virtual assistant capabilities, the AI smartphone excels at task management and content curation. From reminders and deadlines to rewriting clickbait articles for coherent summaries, the device streamlines daily routines with unparalleled efficiency. It even adapts to users’ writing styles, predicting their language and slang preferences for seamless communication.

The phone also offers multiple conversation modes to allow for a more personalized experience. The conversation modes available range from intellectual to cheery to suit users’ preferences. The E-ink display not only enhances readability but also conserves battery life, complementing the device’s sleek and ergonomic design.

With features like AI photo editing, a single-camera setup, and a convenient switch button for app navigation or podcast mode, A Phone, a Friend’s AI smartphone sets a new standard for intelligent, user-centric technology in the digital age.

“We’re getting our hands busy with the first iteration of what soon could be one AI app for all,” said Tomas Dirvonskas, a co-founder of the company. “Our first software product is a so-called Radio app; it is powered by AI, which adapts to whatever you dig and creates extremely customized audio content of news, digests, podcasts daily, or as often as you’d wish. It is news at your command, minus the things you’re not interested in.”

A Phone, A Friend Co. hails from Vilnius, Lithuania, and was established by tech entrepreneur Tomas Dirvonskas and marketer Tomas Ramanauskas. The team is gearing up to debut the Friend app within the next twelve months.