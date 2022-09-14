Blackview Super Brand Day Sales Event starts Today

Blackview, one of the leading manufacturers of rugged smartphone and tablet devices today announced the launch of its Blackview Super Brand Day promotion sales event that is slated to kick off from September 14th to 15th on AliExpress. While there are going to be discounts galore – to the tune of up to $300 – to be availed of on several of its products, there is also going to be three new rugged smartphones launched during the event, each with their own unique features.

Among the new launches include the Blackview BV7100 which will come with a super massive 13,000mAh battery, the Blackview BV5200 which will feature ArcSoft camera algorithms and the OSCAL C80 which will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, 50 MP camera, and 5180mAh battery.

Blackview BV7100

The company said the Blackview BV7100 with its huge 13,000 mAh battery will be able to sustain ’15 hours of gaming, 15 hours of video watching, 23 hours of web browsing, 50 hours of calling, 70 hours of music, and 1,152 hours of standby time.’ The company also said they have opted for the dual electric cores technology for the battery which it claimed is much safer, stable, and long-lasting than the single core batteries that most smartphones come with. The massive battery is backed by 33W fast charging which can top up the battery in 200 mins. Then there is the reverse charging feature as well which can serve as a power bank in this role.

A 6.58-inch FHD+ display makes up the front while on the other side of it lies the 4G-capable MediaTek Helio G85 processor that is coupled to 128 GB of storage (expandable to 1 TB) and 6 GB of LPPDR4X RAM that again is expandable to 10 GB. For optics, there is the 12 MP Sony IMX362 primary sensor and 8 MP macro lens combo to be found at the rear. The phone runs the Doke OS 3.0 that is based on Android 12. Other specifications of the Blackview BV7100 include a side-mounted fingerprint unlock feature and a specialized glove mode. The phone boasts of IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H ratings for protection against the elements. Connectivity options with the BV7100 include GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.

The Blackview BV7100 will set you back $179.99 which is post a $120 discount.

Blackview BV5200

The biggest USP of the Blackview BV5200, unlike the Blackview BV7100 which boasts of a super large battery among everything else, is its superior camera features. That is brought about by the adoption of the ArcSoft algorithm which the company said makes the Blackview BV5200 the first rugged smartphone to be so featured. The phone comes with advanced camera modes such as HDR Mode, Panorama Mode, Beauty Mode, and Portrait Mode. Then there is the Night Mode and Underwater Mode as well for superior photography in low-light and underwater conditions. Specifically, it is a 13 MP and 5 MP camera combo that the phone comes with at the rear.

Other specs of the phone include a 6.1-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio A22 processor under the hood. Further, there is 4 GB of RAM (expandable to 7 GB) along with 32 GB of storage, which too is expandable to 1 TB. A 5180 mAh battery powers the device and supports reverse charging. The rest of the features such as connectivity options, OS, and a rugged build specification (IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H rating) happen to be the same as that of the Blackview BV7100.

The Blackview BV5200 is priced at $99.99, which is $100 less than the regular price.

OSCAL C80

The OSCAL C80 has been produced by Blackview’s brand partner Oscal. Also, unlike the new Blackview smartphones, the Oscal C80 is going to be a more mainstream offering and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, 8 GB of RAM (expandable to 14 GB), and 128 GB of storage with the option to add another 1 TB. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Doke OS 3.0 based on Android 12. The rear dual camera setup comprises of a 50 MP primary sensor with an 8 MP shooter to be found on the front. Power comes from a 5180 mAh battery backed by 18W fast charging tech.

The OSCAL C80 is priced at $109.99 which is $110 off the regular price. The phone comes in shades of Early Sunny Snow, Midnight Black, and Navy Blue.

All three phones are going to make their world premiere during the September 14th to 15th sale event.