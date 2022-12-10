Dasung launches Link smartphone display with 6.7-inch E Ink screen

It isn’t just the Paperlike U, the world’s first monitor with a curved E Ink display that Dasung has come up with but there is also the E Ink smartphone that the company has to offer as well which it has named Link. Dasung said the 6.7-inch E Ink display has 300PPI resolution, which means texts and images are going to be ultra-sharp while still being comforting to the eyes.

The phone otherwise sports an old-world build which includes distinct chin and forehead while bezels on the sides too are a bit pronounced. There is none of the new-age bezel-less design theme applicable here. It boasts of an ultra-thin aluminum alloy build and measures just 8mm at its thinnest part. The phone has been built using CNC integrated engraving technology with several rounds of polishing and oxidation that has lent it a distinct style effect that is both soft and elegant. It comes in two color options – Phantom Blue and Space Gray.

The display offers dual color front light with uniform distribution. The brightness and color temperature are also user adjustable and can even be turned off or on as well as the need might be. All of this ensures the most optimum reading pleasure irrespective of the ambient lighting condition. Also, there is the company’s proprietary Turbo ink screen high-brush technology at work which allows for an ultra-fast refresh rate. This ensures pages scroll smoothly while even videos playback with no stutter or gaps in between.

Dasung also said the powerful mobile phone-level configuration that the Link comes with makes it the perfect mobile phone display that enables it to replicate the CPU, storage and UI of the target mobile perfectly. Any changes that come into effect once the mobile is updated gets accurately reflected in the Link as well. Also, the Link does not only act as a mobile phone display but will let you control the target mobile via its own touchscreen display. Dasung said even files as large as 1 GB gets reflected instantaneously. Then there is also the wired version of the Link which can perfect for lag-free video output.

This way, one can put aside their regular mobile phone and work with the Link instead. This can be more applicable when viewing text, doing research and so on, things that don’t require to be viewed in color. This will ensure users have the best protection possible for their eyes, with none of the glare and blue light that can hamper vision in the long run. Also, a nice thing with the Link is the special battery dock protective cover it supports and which comes with 5,000 mAh or 6,800 mAh integrated battery.

Coming to its availability, Dasung said it will also go on sale from Dec. 12th. Orders can be placed via Good e-Reader Store which ships worldwide. Price is yet to be announced.