Mudita is going to be releasing the Kompakt and Pure 2

Mudita has two new devices planned to be released sometime in the next few months. The first is the Mudita Kompakt, a full touchscreen E INK phone that has way more features than the Pure had. It will be Android OS-based and the size of a small e-book reader. It will connect to the Internet; there will even be a camera and more significant support for applications, but not the most addictive ones, such as Facebook or Twitter. Mudita believes in a more minimalist approach when it comes to their phones. Mudita plans on launching a dedicated website for the phone in the coming weeks.

What I like about the upcoming Kompakt is that it has forgone the physical buttons that look up half the phone. As you can see from the only picture of the device, the screen looks way more significant and only has a few buttons below it, presumably a home, settings, and more buttons. A larger screen will have better resolution and make the content pop.

The other device they have planned is the Pure two phone. Nothing is known about this yet, but in a recent Forbes article in Poland, Michał Kiciński – co-founder of CD Projekt said that the original Pure phone only sold 3,000 units and has been out of stock for most of its lifespan. He cited that the Pure would have sold better if it had a more excellent cellular range, a high-quality sound from the loudspeaker, or a more advanced calendar – these are the things that could not be delivered in the final product. These things should be solved in the Pure 2, which, by design, will be for minimalists. There won’t be any apps or even a browser, but it will borrow heavily from the mindfulness of their alarm clocks, where they have original sounds to wake you up, without the traditional BEEP BEEP BEEP.

