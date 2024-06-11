New Litephone 3 has a camera and will ship January 2025

The Litephone is a popular dumb phone with an E INK screen, and many people who switch to this brand do so because they spend too much time on their smartphones. It has a basic UI that allows people to text, make phone calls and little else. The company has just announced the Litephone 3, which does not have an E INK display. Instead, they are running a matte OLED display. An update that significantly improves performance and overall usability without adding needless distractions.

The Litephone 3, true to its minimalist design, features a camera with a dedicated real shutter button, center focus, and a fixed focal length. It also includes a metal frame, USB-C, fingerprint ID, a flashlight, GPS, Bluetooth, noise cancelling microphone, 5G, and an NFC chip for digital wallet and video calls. With its international compatibility and an accessible battery that’s easy to replace, this phone is built to last for years.

Currently, the available tools include an alarm, a timer, a calculator, a calendar, a directory, directions, notes/voice memos, and a simple music or podcast player. We will continue to roll out more utility-oriented tools with ongoing software updates, always optionally and never pre-installed. There is no music streaming tool for platforms like Spotify or a way to call/message with other platforms like Signal or WhatsApp. There is no Rideshare tool available either. These features may be possible in future software updates.

For a limited time, pre-orders of the Litephone 3 at a discounted rate, starting at $399, which is half of the $799 retail price. This exclusive offer does not include tax or shipping. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be one of the first to experience the Telephone 3. Pre-orders are open now, and the phone will be shipped out in January 2025.