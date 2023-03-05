Samsung GALAXY S23 is having a major problem with the stylus

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the latest smartphone with note-taking functionality via the S-Pen. Many people who own their startups or work for other companies often use this series as their work phone since taking notes in meetings is straightforward. Sadly, there is a significant bug with the pen; it keeps getting disconnected from the phone.

The error occurs when the stylus is taken out of the storage slot; users receive a notification that it’s disconnected—requiring them to reinsert it. Some users have reported that their stylus won’t connect to their phones. The S Pen’s disconnection problem is a cause for concern since Bluetooth connectivity is necessary for advanced features. Users are unhappy, and complaints have surfaced on Reddit, Samsung community boards, and Twitter, indicating this is a widespread issue.

Users can make a few ways to mitigate the issue until Samsung releases some firmware updates. One suggestion is to enable the “keep S Pen connected” toggle. Users can find this option by navigating to Settings, selecting Advanced Features, and tapping S Pen. Another option is resetting the S Pen by opening Settings, choosing Advanced Features, going to S Pen, and tapping on the three vertical dots at the top. However, this fix is only temporary, and the connection issues may reappear after some time.

