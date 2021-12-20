Garmin Instinct 2 series to feature E Ink display and solar panel, due out in 2022

Garmin has an array of new smartwatches lined up for launch in 2022, with at least one, the Garmin Instinct series featuring an E Ink display, the German site, WinFuture revealed. Apart from an E Ink display for both the Instinct 2 and the Instinct 2S, the smartwatches will come with an integrated GPS along with other health features. These include a heart rate monitor, step counter, and sleep counter along with other health features.

The Garmin Instinct 2S would be a step ahead with its MIL-STD-810 certification. The model with the gray color scheme would also be unique with a solar panel built-in. This, together with the E Ink panel should allow for a really long run time with the battery getting recharged while out in the sun. Apart from the long battery life, the E Ink displays will also ensure excellent readability even under direct sunlight.

The Instinct series otherwise have a rugged look to them and feature a total of five physical buttons. Three of those are placed along the left while the other two are on the right, one on each side of twin holes on the right edge.

Apart from the Instinct series of smartwatches, Garmin is also speculated to have several other smartwatches for launch in 2022. These include the Garmin Epix Gen2, the Garmin Fenix 7 series, and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus.