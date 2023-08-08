LilyGo E Ink smartwatch gets open-source qpaperOS firmware support

Considering the highly power-efficient attributes of E Ink displays, it’s a logical choice for smartwatch manufacturers to embrace these displays to ensure prolonged battery life for their devices, spanning several days on a single charge. A notable example illustrating this trend is the ESP32-based LILYGO T-Wrist. However, a smartwatch isn’t complete without appropriate software to operate it, and this is where the qpaperOS steps in.

Crafted by [qewer33], this open-source firmware is tailored for the T-Wrist model, aiming to extract maximum battery efficiency by refreshing the display only once per minute. This, as Hackaday reported, will let the 250 mAh battery onboard the smartwatch endure around five days before needing a recharge. Of course, the ESP32’s capabilities extend beyond this power-saving strategy, encompassing features such as GPS functionality, step tracking, and even a weather display. Nonetheless, as the firmware remains a work in progress, some of these features are yet to be fully integrated.

The availability of the entire source code for qpaperOS positions it as an ideal foundation to construct a personalized smartwatch. Alternatively, one could contribute enhancements or additions to the existing functionality. The ESP32 chip itself is both adept and adaptable, demonstrated by its capacity to even run classic 8-bit video games. Nevertheless, accommodating such functionality within a smartwatch while preserving battery longevity raises questions.