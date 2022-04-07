Barnes and Noble officially launches Nook Audiobooks

Barnes and Noble has been testing audiobook integration for the past couple of months. They have shuttered the dedicated Nook Audiobooks app for Android and iOS, in addition to the old website. The bookseller has been trying to get audiobooks listed on their main website, which has a dedicated landing page. Customers will also see a new audiobook category when searching for books, previously only print and ebooks were available, but now audiobooks are listed on every book page too. The Nook App for Android and iOS also has gained an audiobook player, so users can listen to content they purchase from the website, but they can’t purchase audio content in the app anymore.

Barnes and Noble has been working on on this audiobook project with existing audiobook customers, and they have had a say in what should be changed and what new features should be introduced. The bookseller has just announced the official rollout for Nook Audiobooks for the general public. Likely, the most compelling aspect is their new audiobook subscription service. You can pay $14.99 per month and get an audiobook credit. This credit can be redeemed for one of their 200,000 audiobooks from major publishers. The audiobooks can be listened to on the Nook app for Android, iOS or the web player. They are currently offering a free 30 day trial, which you get one free audiobook.

“The new audiobooks service rounds out the complete offer to readers from Barnes & Noble. It follows the successful launch of our NOOK GlowLight 4 last holiday as the company invests in its digital platforms,” said Barnes & Noble’s CEO, James Daunt. “Meanwhile, we transform our stores and have a strong pipeline of new store openings. It is an exciting time to be a bookseller.”

Book lovers can listen anytime, anywhere with the B&N NOOK app and on BN.com as B&N Audiobook listening progress, bookmarks, and notes automatically sync across all platforms and devices that are signed in to the same BN.com account and connected to the Internet. Users will also have the ability to pre-order audiobooks and send à la carte titles as e-gifts. The sale of digital audiobooks is available to customers across the United States.

