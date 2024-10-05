BookFusion has a new E INK Mode

BookFusion is a popular e-reading app for Android and iOS. The company has just added new functionality for their Android offering that has a new E INK mode. The main selling points is the elimination of page-turn animations, a high contrast mode and improved highlights. This all should be excellent for people who use this app on their Boox and other Android e-readers.

This app is popular among e-reading enthusiasts since it can sync your library across many different devices and helps manage collections. It also supports a myriad of ebook formats; AZW, AZW3, AZW4, CBC, CHM, DJVU, DOCX, FB2, FBZ, HTML, HTMLZ, LIT, LRF, PRC, PDB, PML, RB, RTF, SNB, TCR, TXT, TXTZ. Highlight with your preferred colours and add tags to highlights to keep them organized. Sort your highlights by date or reading progress and easily export them to use in other apps in CSV, Markdown, HTML and PDF formats. All of your books can also be synced to the Amazon Kindle too.

New Features

Improved Page Rendering:

Page Animation Settings:

Enhanced UI Interactions:

Better Highlighting & Note-Taking:

Updated Bookmark Button:

Refined Main Menu & Text Fields:

Margin Icons for E-Ink Screens:

What’s Next?

Our next update will deliver the rest of our e-ink optimizations, including improvements to the bookshelf and addressing user-reported feedback. Following that, we will introduce features you’ve requested, such as custom font support, dictionary integration, paragraph spacing, hyphenation, custom tap areas, and more — in no particular order. Stay tuned!