Google’s New Reading Mode: Here’s How to Use It

Image credit: computerworld

Google’s new Reading Mode has been quite a hot topic, with many people trying them. It’s a part of their accessibility feature, which apparently makes reading seamless for readers. It’s also said to be an effective feature for people with learning disabilities like dyslexia and eye conditions like blindness or low vision.

By using the Reading Mode, readers will be able to read their favorite articles in a distraction-free and straightforward manner. You will also be able to use other features like narration (speed and voice), font size, and color.

How to Enable Reading Mode on Android and Chrome?

First, we will mention the steps to enabling the Reading Mode on Android:

On your Android device, download/install the Reading Mode app from the Play Store.

Follow the instructions prompting on the screen to go to the Accessibility Settings menu.

After that, tap on Reading Mode>Reading Mode shortcut>Allow.

As for other shortcuts, go to Settings>Accessibility>Reading Mode>Reading Mode shortcut. For Volume Keys, you can tap and hold Volume keys. Similarly, for Gestures, you can navigate to More options and select Use button or Gesture. From there, click on Gestures.

Meanwhile, to launch Reading Mode on Chrome, you can follow the below steps:

Open Chrome and then navigate to their address bar.

Type “chrome://flags” and then press Enter. As the search field launches, type reading mode and press the enter key.

Select the Enabled option from the Default listing of Reading mode.

Restart Chrome, and your Reading Mode will be launched.

To read your article on Chrome, click on the sidebar located on the top-right side of the window. Select the Reading Mode option. Now, highlight the text that you want to read through the mode, and it will make text easier to read in the sidebar.

For many Reading Mode users, the sidebar is a little disappointing. However, the reading mode for Chrome was needed, and here it is! If you have used the Reading Mode of Chrome, what are your thoughts about it?