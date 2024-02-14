Introducing Memorizer Book Tracking App

Memorizer is movie and book tracking app that lets you log books and movies. The app lets you write a list of books you have read so you can revisit them later. The app also lets you find inspiration for new reads. The startup has managed to secure a user base of around 70,000 monthly active app users. The best thing is users continue reopening the app over the long run.

The app boasts many useful features that allow you to add things you can revisit later. By default, you can create lists of books and movies. What is more, you can also list museums, restaurants, cities, and exhibitions.

Founder and CEO Charles Baron says:

“We naturally forget 80% of what we do. The brain eliminates 80% of your day. And this purging mode doesn’t work so well with our modern lives.”

Memorizer book tracking app also lets you follow other users and add memories from the “inspiration” tab. You can make your addition public or private, as per your preference.

Finally, the app has private and public groups. Public groups are like thematic groups to check recent movies or find new recipes. It’s a great alternative to spammy search results in Google. It’s worth noting that Memorizer is not a note-taking app for lists. Instead, the app also promotes different ways to consume content.

Memorizer describes itself as the Strava for culture and hobbies. It’s a mix of personal logging and social features. Now, let’s see if Memorizer can turn this interesting app idea into the next big consumer social app.

Considering all its features, potential improvements and a large user base, Memorizer seems to have a bright future. The app is highly useful for entertainment lovers and avid book readers.