Amazon Fire Tablets have a new Device Dashboard

Amazon has just unveiled a new device dashboard for modern Fire tablets. It provides a simple and convenient way to control smart home products that work with Alexa, such as smart lights, cameras, thermostats, switches, and plugs. You can access the new Device Dashboard from your Fire tablet screen by simply tapping the new Smart Home button on the left corner of the navigation bar. The Smart Home button is accessible from any screen, including the lock screen, so you can easily control your smart home products without having to close any apps.

Fire tablets are now offering a cheap way to manage your smart home. It is similar to the sorts of control centers Google and Apple offer with their respective Home apps. The new firmware update is being pushed out today and is compatible with Amazon Fire 7 (2019), HD 8 (2018 and 2020), and HD 10 (2019). You should be getting the new features, as long as you are connected to WIFI.

