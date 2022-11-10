Dedicated WhatsApp application for tablets coming soon

WhatsApp might be working on an app that would be specifically suited for Android tablets, since the main app they have is more suitable for phones. As WABetaInfo stated, the WhatsApp beta that was launched earlier and was compatible with Android 2.22.21.6 included a companion mode that enabled users to link the Android tablet to an existing account. This way, users could access WhatsApp on a tablet without requiring being hooked on to a mobile phone number. However, the Android 2.22.24.8 beta has all the markings of being a full-fledged tablet app, which includes an in-app banner that reads “WhatsApp for tablet”.

As GizBots stated, there also are reports of some beta testers getting to use the app on their tablet devices after downloading the app from the Google Play Store. The registration process too is going to be the same, which will include a QR code screen being shown once the WhatsApp application is launched on a tablet. Scanning the code with a compatible mobile device will enable the app to be linked to your WhatsApp account. Once that is done, users will be able to use WhatsApp on their tablet devices as they’d do on their smartphones.

The Meta owned messaging platform already has a mobile app available for both Android and iOS platforms. It also allows users to access the messages on a desktop device via WhatsApp Web. The same required being coupled to a smartphone for its operation but has recently been made to function independently. The messaging app is also among the most used the world over and boasts of over two billion monthly active users. A dedicated tablet app was missing though and that being taken care of now, the app will have equal representation in almost all device types currently in use.