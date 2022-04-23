First look at the TCL Nxtpaper 10S Living Paper Tablet

TCL never ended up releasing their Nxtpaper e-paper tablet, but they did release a tablet that is called Nxtpaper 10S. The main selling point is the viewing angle, it can be viewed virtually at any angle, thanks to the matte screen protector. The display is TÜV certified and reduces blue light by over 50%. There’s support for TCL’s proprietary T Pen too, which means you can use the NXTPAPER 10s to write down notes. You can buy this for $399 from the Good e-Reader Store and it comes with a free pen.

The TCL Nxtpaper 10S features a 10.1 inch FHD display with a resolution of 1200×1920 with 224 PPI and a 16:9 aspect ratio, it will display over 16 million colors. Underneath the hood is a Cortex-A53 2 GHZ Octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There is a micro SD slot, capable of 256GB of additional storage. It has a front facing 5MP camera to snap selfies and on the back and is 8MP camera. It has dual speakers, a microphone, WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and is powered by a massive 8,000 mAh battery. You can fast charge this device with 18W of power. There are two cameras, a 8MP snapper on the back with auto focus and can shoot video at 1080P and a front-facing one with 5MP. It has a GPS, Accelerometer (G sensor), P-Sensor, L-Sensor, Hall Switch. The dimensions are 241 x 158.6 x 8.3mm (9.5″ x 6.2″ x 0.3″) and weighs 490 grams

It comes bundled with Google Android 11 and TCL says that they will release a firmware update for Android 12. What is most impressive, is that it has the Google Play Store preinstalled, so this tablet is officially certified. The inclusion of Play, will likely sway some people to buy this device, since you do not need to sideload in your own apps or alternative app store. There is also many different languages that you can select during the startup sequence.

When you open the box for the first time the tablet is encased in a static proof bag. You also get a wall charger, USB-C cable, quick start guide and warranty information. You also get the TCL active stylus, which has a nice triangle design, with a very firm nib. There are no buttons or eraser on the stylus, which seems like a missed opportunity.



