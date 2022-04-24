Hisense announces new E Ink smartphone for launch on May 11

HiSense announced it will host an event on May 11 to launch a new E Ink smartphone, Gamingsym reported. The company made the announcement on April 23 widely celebrated as World Book Day. Such a device will serve as a really portable e-reader device that can be carried comfortably in the pocket. Users will be able to catch up with their reading just about anywhere, be it while waiting at the bus stop or while commuting. The smaller size might require more frequent page turns but nonetheless, the glare-free display together with the portable size makes e-ink smartphones quite an attractive proposition for those who travel a lot.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anything that the company revealed about the forthcoming smartphone. The company had announced the Hi Reader E Ink smartphone only in March this year. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution and offers a nice 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports 36-level DC dimming and adjusts automatically to the ambient light to offer a glare-free display that is soothing to the eye.

Under the hood, the Hi Reader features an octa-core 1.8 GHz Zhanrui T610 processor coupled to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. The device runs Android 10 which makes it instantly compatible with the scores of reading apps already available. The UI has been kept minimalist with none of the annoying notifications to allow for enhanced focus on the reading aspect than anything else. It can also be used to listen to audiobooks as well. It measures just 7.5 mm in thickness while tipping the scales at 177 grams, which makes it among the lightest and thinnest e-readers out there.

However, the Hi Reader has been confined to only the Chinese domestic market ever since it has been launched. Meanwhile, it is interesting to see the company coming up with another e-reader smartphone just a month down the line.

