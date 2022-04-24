E INK is going to announce the Meenote with an E INK Kaleido 3 Screen

E INK and Linfiny have developed a new version of the MeeNote, that has a full color e-paper screen with Kaleido 3. This new device will be start making the rounds at various tradeshows to try and get business partners. The two sides will be showing it off at Touch Taiwan and SID Display Week in May. This will be the first device that has Kaleido 3, although it is not for everyone.

The Meenote, stands for ‘mobile expandable epaper notebook.’ It features a a 10.3 inch screen, which will easily read A5 documents. It has a resolution of 1872×1404 for black and white text and 150 PPI for color. It has EMR technology, so it supports a stylus. This is used to take notes, freehand draw or make annotations. The Meenote is quite different from most other 10.3 inch E INK devices on the market. It does not have a system on on chip or many internal components, such as RAM, storage or a battery. It was designed to be tethered via USB to a Windows device or via WIFI. However, it does not work with MAC.It is equipped with EINKS TCON 1000, which drives the display and processes signals. The hardware architecture is simple and cost conscious.

There are a few uses cases for this color e-paper screen. You will be able to load up Onenote, Evernote, Microsoft Office, Adobe PDF Reader on your PC and while the Meenote Color is tethered via USB, whatever you write on the e-paper screen will automatically be transcribed to the PC. This will make jotting down notes, signing contracts, annointatins ebooks or conducting to-do lists. Basically, there are thousands of little tasks that you can do. Putting paper to a pen is much more robust for writing things down, they using a mouse or keyboard. It can also act as a second screen for your computer.