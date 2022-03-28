Hisense Hi Reader is now on sale in China

It has been just days, or March 24, to be specific that Hisense launched its Hi Reader e-reader device. The same is now on sale in China via JD.com for 1749 Yuan. That comes to around $275 USD for a device whose biggest USP is that it is as pocketable as a smartphone. Further, Hi Reader runs the Android 10 OS, which makes it instantly compatible with the scores of reading apps that the platform supports.

At 177 grams and a thickness of just 7.5 mm, the H Reader is also among the lightest and thinnest e-reader devices you can have. Much like many a smartphone, the rear is made of glass though it is not known if it supports wireless charging. The front display isn’t smartphone-like though given that the bezels aren’t as minimalist but still offer an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is among the highest when compared to other e-reader devices out there. The display otherwise comprises a 6.7-inch E Ink panel having 300 PPI resolution.

The other highlight of the display is the 36-level DC dimming that t supports. This allows for uniform levels of brightness as the device adapts to the ambient light which, the company claims will happen automatically with no flicker whatsoever. This ensures maximum reading pleasure at all times irrespective of the surrounding lighting condition. For power, there is a 3000 mAh battery onboard.

Hisense also said they have kept the UI as the least intrusive to ensure there are zero distractions to reading. Further, with the device based on the Android platform, users have the option to install the app of their choice for reading. The device is built around an eight-core 1.8 GHz Zhanrui T610 processor that works in tandem with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Hisense also said the Hi Reader supports audiobooks as well.

The Hi Reader is currently only available in China and there is no word yet when it is going to be available Stateside or elsewhere in the world.