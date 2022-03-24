Hisense launches new Hi Reader e-book reader with 6.7-inch E Ink display

Hisense already has a couple of E Ink smartphones in its product portfolio. However, this time the company has come up with a dedicated e-book reader named Hi Reader. The device features a 6.7-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display allows for 36-level DC dimming and can adjust the brightness automatically with nary a flicker. That way, you can always focus on the reading with the display adjusting according to the ambient light, so you don’t have to do it manually.

Under the hood lies a 1.8GHz UNISOC T610 Octa-core chipset that is coupled to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of native storage. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery that should allow for decent run times. The Hi Reader runs Android 10 OS though it is not known at the moment if it is upgradeable to the latest Android 11. Also, at just 177 grams and a thickness of 7.5 mm, the Hi Reader comes across as an extremely handy e-book reader that you can carry in your pockets. Holding it on your hands for long won’t be a chore either. The UI is neat and clutter free which is nice and inviting.

On the whole, the Hi Reader looks slick and nice with its minimalist bezels and square build. It is easy on the pockets too, priced as it at 1799 yuan which comes to around $282. The device is currently only available in China and is not known when it might end up being on distant shores. However, it is running English, so it will make a solid pocket friendly reader.