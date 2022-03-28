iReader to launch several e-reader devices on April 21

iReader, the Chinese company that has several e-readers and e-note devices to offer announced via a post on Weibo it will host a product launch event on April 21 that would see the launch of several new e-reader devices. The company however didn’t have anything else to reveal, only claiming they will have something to offer that is going to appeal a lot to the bookworms out there.

All of this clearly points to several e-ink devices set for launch next month which likely will include a device based on the newest color e-ink display as well. As it is, iReader already takes pride in being the first to come up with an e-reader with a color e-paper display, and the company no doubt would like to build on that further.

The company meanwhile has several e-reader devices to offer, which includes the iReader XS which comes with an 8-inch E Ink Carta HD display with a resolution of 300 PPI. A nice aspect of the iReader XS is that it happened to be the first e-reader from the company to officially support the English language. Under the hood, the device comes with an octa-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB of native storage. Powering the device is an 1800 mAh battery. It’s likely the company will introduce a successor to the iReader XS.

More recently, the company launched the iReader Lite Pro e-reader which offers a 6-inch 300 PPI display. Another huge positive of the device is that it runs Android, which makes it possible to have as many apps on board as might be needed. The device comes powered by a dual-core 1 GHz processor that is coupled to 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage and supports playback of audiobook files as well.

Besides, the company has also launched the iReader iReader XS Pro which features an E Ink Carta HD display having 300 PPI resolution. Under the hood lies an octa-core processor coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. An 1800 mAh battery keeps the device running.