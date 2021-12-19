Images of canceled Nokia Senna tablet running MeeGo OS leak online

A Nokia tablet that was in advanced stages of development but never got launched has surfaced online. Codenamed Senna, the Nokia tablet hails back to 2011 when the world was still waking up to the concept of hand-held computing brought about by tablet devices. Apple launched the iPad just a year earlier in 2010 and from what seems evident from the leaked images, the Senna too would have been a great alternative in the still-emerging tablet segment back then.

Also, an interesting aspect of the Senna is that it was conceived to run the MeeGo OS, which was an open-source Linux-based OS jointly developed between Nokia and Intel. In fact, Nokia had high ambitions with the MeeGo OS and had plans to launch an entire array of devices running the OS. Ultimately, it was only the N9 smartphone that got launched

According to NokiaMob, the MeeGo project was canceled because it was found to lag compared to Android. Senna getting junked could have been the fallout of the same development. However, from the images now available, the Senna with the looks of an enlarged N9 smartphone does look alluring, what with those rounded sides with contrasting flat edges for the top and bottom.

Another way the Senna could have been unique is its ability to shoot videos in 1080p resolution. Also, as Dimitrios Vlachos who is in possession of live shots of the tablet revealed, the device came with ST -Ericsson’s NovaThor U8500 chipset and ran the vanilla MeeGo version. That would be in contrast to the N9 which was running the Harmattan version at the time though strangely, the Senna has the same UI and app like that of the N9.

One of the images also reveals the device is still a prototype and has not cleared all mandatory tests. As such, it isn’t meant to be sold or offered on lease anywhere in the world. Worth mentioning, Nokia was also working on an e-reader device as well though that too got shelved later on.