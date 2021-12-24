New Repaper tablet will let you draw on real paper attached to the tablet

While there is no dearth of tablet devices, including those with e ink displays that have come to be known as eNotes, here is one that stands apart from the rest in that it offers the feel of real paper. Its Repaper that is being referred to here and it isn’t named such for giving a paper-like feel. Rather, its biggest positive is that it works with real paper, something that led to the makers claiming it to be the perfect amalgamation of the analog and the digital.

Developed by the French company Iskn, the Repaper is a drawing tablet at its core that is meant for use by artists and professionals. Towards that, it comprises of the tablet device, which is accompanied by a stylus and a pencil, the latter also including a special ring around it. To elaborate on the pencil further, it is a Castell 9000 (2B) co-branded Iskn graphite pencil that is being used though what makes it special is the ring around it that turns it into a digital input device. Iskn said other pencils too can be used and will serve the same purpose as long as the ring is in place.

The tablet, on its part, can be connected to a PC or another tablet, which will serve as the visual area. Once the tablet is connected to the PC or the secondary display device, you can place a paper on the tablet, which in turn is held in place by a set of clips. Now, anything you write or draw on the paper using the stylus or the pencil will appear on the display as well.

Launch the Repaper app on your PC or tablet and you will get to see a host of tools needed for drawing. Those range from pencil, pen, calligraphy pen and so on. All that you need to do is select one of the tools and get back to drawing on the paper sheet attached to the tablet using the stylus or the pencil. Anything that you draw gets reflected on the secondary display.

This way, those used to drawing on real paper will have it easy to migrate to the digital realm as well. While the drawing on the paper remains as such, a digital copy is also created simultaneously, which again can be saved or shared with others and so on. The app also offers several other customizations options such as choosing the thickness of the pencil, the color used, and such.

Repaper will also function in much the same way without the paper as well, in which case the user will have to draw directly on the tablet’s surface itself. However, those used to drawing on real paper will find the Repaper to be of immense convenience. In fact, they won’t have to adapt to anything new as they can continue to draw on paper as they have always been doing and leave it to Repaper to convert it to digital. It’s as simple and ingenious as that.