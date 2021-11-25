Pebble Gear launches Disney licensed kid’s tablets

Pebble Gear has announced the launch of a new range of tablets and accessories targeted at kids. The company that specializes in kid-friendly products and technology said the new tablet range is meant for use by the three to eight-year-old kids and has been designed from the ground up specifically for that role.

With that in mind, safety has been accorded top priority with special emphasis on the content so that kids are only exposed to fun and educational content while ruling out all inappropriate stuff. The apps have been specially curated for use by the kids and do not involve in-app purchases. Pop-ups too have been reduced to just the bare minimum and have no hidden costs involved as well.

Then there are extensive parental controls available too that are easy to set up and manage. The tablet will also provide year-long access to the company’s proprietary GameStore Junior app store comprising of more than 500 kid’s app. These include games, educational content, e-book, and such. This way, the kids will have access to digital content that the parents will have the least reasons to be worried about.

The 7-inch Android powered tablets also come with Disney certification to make them all the more appealing to the kids. There are four versions of the tablet on sale – Frozen Kids, Toy Story Kids, Mickey and Friends Kids, and Cars Kids with matching engraving on the exterior claddings. Also, it being targeted at the kids, the cladding outside is quite elaborate to ensure those can survive a fair bit of harsh usage as well.

Each of the tablets is priced at $99 irrespective of the exterior case theme it supports. The tablets are currently available exclusively in the US though.