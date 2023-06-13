Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra makes it past FCC, more details of the S9 series emerge online

Fresh details about Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, have surfaced through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). From what is evident, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is likely to continue with the same design theme as that of its predecessors, including a noticeable notch on the Ultra variant.

Also, while the FCC has kept many specifics under wraps at Samsung’s request for confidentiality until November 1, 2023, a few intriguing details can be gleaned from the available information. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is set to reintroduce the Book Cover Tablet Case, and both models in the series will support Wireless Power Sharing for compatible smartphones. The FCC has shared documentation for the Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus (SM-X810) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X910), showcasing the devices.

Moreover, the SM-818U model, equipped with 5G capabilities, will be exclusively available in North America. Curiously, the FCC has not yet listed the standard Galaxy Tab S9, associated with the model numbers SM-X710, SM-X716B, and SM-X718U for global and North American 5G variants. All three tablets are likely to be powered by a customized “For Galaxy” version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is rumored to sport a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Ultra model may retain the 14.6-inch AMOLED display (WQXGA+) seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The tablets are expected to offer multiple memory options, including 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, as well as storage capacities ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB. They will feature a magnetic S Pen stylus and a quad-speaker setup. According to reports, the Tab S9 series will support 45W fast charging (10V/4.5A), similar to their predecessors.

The highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S9 series is projected to be unveiled at Samsung’s 27th Galaxy Unpacked event, expected to take place next month. While the exact date remains unknown, Samsung has confirmed its occurrence during the final week of July.