TCL Tab 8 LE 8-inch Android tablet launched in the US for $159

TCL has a new tablet to offer in the form of the TCL Tab 8 LE. As might be perceptible, the Tab 8 LE comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Under the hood lies a 2 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8766 chipset mated to 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM, the latter being further expandable to 512 GB via microSD cards. For cameras, there is the 5 MP front and rear shooter which should suffice basic requirements.

Keeping things running is a 4,080 mAh battery that recharges via a USB-C port. The tablet otherwise comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well which together with the stereo speakers on board further adds to the entertainment options. Wireless connectivity options the tablet comes with include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and 4G LTE. The tablet runs Android 12 right out of the box. It measures just 9 mm in thickness and weighs quite convenient 310 grams.

The TCL Tab 8 LE is also competitively priced at $159. The tablet is all set to go on sale in the US via T-Mobile and Metro though it is not known if the company intends to make it available in other parts of the world as well.

