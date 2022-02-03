4 Useful Skills You Can Learn Through E-Learning Resources

There’s never been a better time to pick up new skills. High-quality e-learning resources are available for everything from YouTube make-up tutorials to lifesaving first aid courses. Whether you’re looking to switch careers or just love to learn new things, we’ve provided a few suggestions for making productive use of your spare time.

1. ACLS

ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) is a vital skill for nurses and healthcare professionals, but it’s something anyone can apply for. If someone collapses and there’s a defibrillator nearby but no medical professionals, you can be the difference between life and death. However, you need certification to be able to practice, and you need to renew this certification every two years.

Finding the best ACLS recertification online is a great way to keep your skills sharp and know that you could be the one to make a difference if someone needs life support. Online courses are affordable and accessible, and this is one skill you’ll never regret learning.

2. Cooking

Not all of us are fortunate enough to learn to cook when we’re growing up. Especially in disadvantaged households, our parents may not have had the time or resources to teach us this important lifeskill. However, it’s never too late to learn, and there are so many great online guides to choose from.

You don’t have to pay to learn how to cook. Popular YouTube channels teach everything from basic techniques to healthy, fulfilling recipes.

Whether you’re learning to cook for yourself or provide your family with healthy meals, you can expand your culinary knowledge for free by finding great cooking channels and online recipe guides.

3. Software Development

Software development is one of the most employable skills today. The BLS projectsjob growth of 22% in this field from 2020 to 2030, and online software development courses are more affordable than ever.

Whether you’re using a paid e-learning platform to obtain certification or just teaching yourself the basics using free resources, it’s much easier than you’d think to get a grasp of the basics and eventually make a career switch to this industry.

You don’t need a college degree to succeed in this field. A lot of top developers don’t have college degrees. Also, note that while developers need to learn to program, you can focus on development as opposed to programming, which is projected to see a decrease in jobs over the next decade anyway.

If you’d like to apply these skills to a new career, you can keep learning while working your current job, save up the resources for more advanced courses, and obtain certification to help you switch when you’re ready.

4. Foreign Languages

Foreign language learning apps are some of the most popular e-learning resources of all. English is the world’s lingua franca, so it can be tempting for Anglophones to just coast and expect to find English speakers when they travel. However, it’s not just good manners to not rely on this privilege and learn another language. It’s also immensely satisfying to speak the local tongue when you travel.

Of course, you don’t have to be fluent in every language for every place you travel to. Simply learning one language means that you’re putting the effort in, and you can choose based on where you like to travel. If you visit Mexico or South America often, learn Spanish.

Pick your language based on your favorite destination and access the amazing range of e-learning resources to help you learn.

A Great Time for E-Learning

Making good use of your spare time is so rewarding. Whether you’re learning to make delicious meals, picking up another language, or keeping up-to-date with lifesaving skills, take advantage of the amazing e-learning resources at your disposal today.

