Acogedor also offers 9.7-inch and 13.3-inch E Ink monitors

Acogedor, a China-based company offers E Ink monitors of various sizes. That includes a 10.3-inch-sized e-paper monitor that I already discussed before. There is also the 9.7-inch monitor as well as the one that comes with a 13.3-inch E Ink display. This should make for enough size options for users to choose from depending on their specific requirements. This also applies to the price as well given that the 9.7-inch model is the cheapest while the 13.3-inch is the costliest of the trio, with the 10.3-inch version coming in between the two.

The 9.7-inch display offers a resolution of 1200 x 825 pixels and a 16:11 aspect ratio. The display has a pixel density of 150 PPI. The monitor measures 11.42 x 10.63 x 1.57 inches. The 13.3-inch monitor, on the other hand, has a resolution of 1600 x 1200 pixels which translates to a 150 PPI pixel density. The display has a 4:3 aspect ratio and measures 16.14 x 11.02 x 1.57 inches.

What is common with all the models is that they all provide the same levels of eye protection. On top of the e-paper display that already is soothing for the eyes, there is also the anti-glare tempered glass panel on top which acts to reduce the interference of ambient light as well as screen reflection. This ensures a clearer image besides also preventing the display from being a fingerprint magnet. The display also offers a wide 180-degree viewing angle.

Among the other qualities of the display include a 10-level contrast control feature along with a 5-level display speed adjustment. All of this should allow for enough customization options to adjust the display features depending on the particular use it is being subjected to. The displays have a 15Hz refresh rate besides supporting multiple modes to better suit individual requirements. The monitors can be connected to devices running Windows, OS X, iOS, Linux, and Android systems.