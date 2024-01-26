Innovative Acogedor 10.3-Inch E-Ink monitor unveiled

Those looking for an e-paper monitor have another option in the form of the Acogedor 10.3-inch E-ink monitor. The 10.3-inch display offers a resolution of 1872 × 1404 pixels and a 4:3 aspect ratio. One of the standout features of this E-ink display is its dedicated focus on eye protection. The adoption of an anti-glaring tempered glass panel proves to be a game-changer, reducing ambient light interference, minimizing screen reflection, and mitigating fingerprint residue. The result is a clearer image and a display effect that is exceptionally gentle on the eyes.

With multiple modes at the user’s disposal, including 10 contrast and 5 display speed adjustments, this ink monitor offers for a customized viewing experience. Users can seamlessly switch among GC16, A2, and A2+ modes, thanks to the FPGA-based refresh technology ensuring quick response and a 15Hz refresh rate. It comes with an HDMI port on the lower left edge where you will also find the power indicator, a power supply outlet, a multifunctional button, and a UPD/RUN convert outlet.

Featuring 16 grayscale, the GC16 mode delivers a clear image display with a slower refresh rate. Opting for pure black and white, the A2 Mode ensures a clear text display with a swift refresh speed. Lastly, there is the A2+ Mode that employs a black back dithering algorithm and can simulate grayscale with a fast refresh rate. The monitor also provides an expansive 180-degree visual angle, ensuring clear images from different perspectives. This feature enhances the overall viewing experience, making it suitable for a variety of applications.

The Acogedor monitor is also compatible with all major operating systems. That includes Win, OS X, iOS, Linux, and Android systems. This wide-ranging compatibility makes it a versatile choice for users across different platforms. It also supports VESA Mount, further adding convenience to its versatile design. All of this makes the 10.3-inch Acogedor E-Ink monitor an innovative solution that promises users a sophisticated visual experience coupled with advanced eye protection features.

The Acogedor 10.3-inch E-Ink monitor can be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store for $999.