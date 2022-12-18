An E Ink tea timer for brewing the perfect tea

Here is something that hardcore tea lovers or tea connoisseurs will be unanimous on, that having the perfect cup of tea will depend a lot on the precise brewing time. The tea is unforgiving on this, for if you aren’t brewing it for the amount of time that it needs to unlock all its flavors, you will be left with a less than desirable taste.

Knowing how tricky it can be for many to hit the precise sweet spot when it comes to the right amount of brewing time, a DIY enthusiast by the name of Bob has come up with a brilliant idea of letting technology do the thing. As Hackaday revealed, what he has come up with is a tea timer which he said will help his parents have that perfect cup of tea. The entire thing is also appropriately done up in the shape of a teapot that comes with a vertically placed E Ink display showing the time when the pot was last filled up.

Operating the pot couldn’t be easier as one just has to press down on the teapot’s lid for the timer to store the current time. Providing the processing power is the Pimoroni Badger 2040 which is accompanied by a real-time clock daughter board, all of which is attached to an E Ink display. Powering the entire setup is a set of AAA batteries. Pressing down on the lid activates one of the Badger buttons which makes it store the current time. The entire thing has been 3D printed using Creality Ender 3, which Bob said took thirteen hours to finish.

