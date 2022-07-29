Apple beats market expectations with $82.96 billion revenue, reveals $860 million paid subscription count

Apple revealed it has more than 860 million paid subscriptions covering all the services it offers, Macrumors reported. That includes Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, Apple Card, iCloud, and Wallet. Also, the figure mentioned above does not refer to the number of subscribers it has. Rather, it is the number of subscriptions and a single subscriber can have subscriptions to multiple Apple services. Apple does not reveal the actual subscriber count or which services have how many subscribers.

The above has been revealed by the chief financial officer at Apple, Luca Maestri during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Maestri also said they have witnessed an increase of 160 million more subscriptions in the past year alone, which makes for impressive growth. Some of its most sought after services include Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and such. The company also reported $82.96 billion in revenue, which took many by surprise.

The company witnessed negative growth in segments such as the iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Accessories, and Home. However, iPhone sales grew by 2.5 percent. Apple said its growth has been stunted by several factors such as supply chain disruption, repression like scenario in some of the major world economies, and other macroeconomic factors. The company is working on the iPhone 14 model which is rumored to come with some major design changes which include the complete removal of the notch.

The company is expecting a resurgence in demand for iPhones post the implementation of these design changes which will see a pill + hole arrangement replacing the notch. This is expected to be available on the high-end iPhone models and is the most radical design change to be implemented even since the introduction of the notch back in 2017.