Dasung launches cheaper Paperlike HD E Ink monitor

Dasung has come up with a cheaper version of its 13.3-inch Paperlike monitor. Simply named the Paperlike HD, the monitor lacks a touchscreen interface while there is no frontlight included as well. The monitor has been priced at 3,999 yuan and is the cheapest in the Paperlike series of monitors where the top model – the Paperlike HD-FT – features both a touch interface as well as frontlight. There is the intermediate Paperlike HD-F which is not touch-enabled but comes with a front lit display.

One of the biggest advantages of the new Paperlike HD e-paper monitor is that the display is now clearer than ever which can be attributed to the missing touchscreen layer on top. This however will require buyers to adjust their workplace antics particularly if they are used to working with a touch-enabled monitor. Further, since there is no backlight support available, users will have to rely entirely on external light sources to allow for optimum visibility.

Almost every other specs remain the same. That includes the 13.3-inch E Ink display having a 2200 x 1650 pixels resolution. The Dasung Turbo high-speed refresh technology is also common on all three versions. All the models sport the Type-C and Mini-HDMI interface for connecting to external devices. However, the top-of-the-line Paperlike HD-FT is the heaviest at 640 grams while the two cheaper models weigh 580 grams.

The Paperlike HD can be ordered via JingDong for 3,999 yuan. For reference, the Paperlike HD-F costs 4,249 yuan while the Paperlike HD-FT will set you back 4449 yuan.