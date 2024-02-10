Discounted E-Ink Screen Bluetooth Temperature Humidity Monitor now available on Amazon

Amazon has announced a special offer on the GoveeLife E-Ink Screen Bluetooth Temperature Humidity Monitor, a state-of-the-art digital indoor wireless sensor equipped with alarms, free data export, and storage. This innovative device, suitable for a variety of applications, is now available for purchase as a pack of two, complete with batteries included. Originally priced at $49.99, customers can now take advantage of a discount, bringing the price down to just $29.99. Alternatively, a single unit can be purchased for $15.99.

The GoveeLife Bluetooth Temperature Humidity Monitor boasts an E Ink display that offers crystal-clear readings akin to paper, making it user-friendly for individuals of all ages, including the elderly and children. With a battery life of up to one year and a real-time battery level display, users are reminded to replace the battery in a timely manner to prevent any data loss.

Through the accompanying GoveeHome App, users can maintain a stable Bluetooth connection, allowing for effortless monitoring of real-time temperature and humidity data within their homes, free from any WiFi interference. Sourced from Switzerland, the sensors integrated into the temperature and humidity monitor ensure accurate readings. Temperature accuracy is rated at ±0.54°F/±0.3°C, while humidity accuracy stands at ±3%RH. The device’s dynamic refresh feature ensures that real-time data is effortlessly captured.

Additionally, users have the option to set default temperature and humidity ranges. In the event that these parameters are exceeded, the GoveeHome App will issue an alarm, enabling users to promptly respond to sudden changes. Furthermore, the GoveeHome App facilitates remote monitoring via Bluetooth, allowing users to access online data charts spanning a 20-day period and export data from the past two years. This functionality makes the device ideal for a range of settings, from wine cellars to basements.