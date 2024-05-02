Eazeye Radiant TRLCD monitor – better than e-paper? A Review

If you think it is only the E Ink display that provides you with the best possible eye protection against digital burnout, you are in for a surprise. There is this new class of displays named the RLCD that offers most of the benefits of a traditional LCD panel sans the glare which claims to be equally beneficial for your eye health. Taking things a notch higher is the TRLCD displays – short for Transflective LCD – which its developers claim is a step ahead of RLCD. Right now you can purchase it from the company’s Indiegogo page.

What we have here is the Eazeye Radiant, which its makers said is the world’s first monitor to feature TLCD panels. If you are eager to find out if the said displays are truly as eye-friendly as its makers claim, read on.

Style and build

The Eazeye Radiant is one exquisitely crafted piece that exudes radiance of its own. Crafted out of aluminum, it has a brushed finish to it and sports a shade of rose gold or maybe even a tinge of copper. It also sports an asymmetrical build where the bottom portion is a bit thicker than the rest of the body. This makes it bottom-heavy and provides it with a more planted feel, something that’s nice given its intended use as a monitor and is hence meant to be placed on a surface in landscape mode.

The bottom thicker portion is also where the ports are located. On the left lies a pair of USB-C ports and a mini-HDMI port while on the right lies the Settings button, the Setting navigation push slider, and the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Fit and finish are notch and feel nice to hold and operate even though, as already stated, it is a monitor and not a tablet and is hence not meant for personal usage. You don’t hold and operate a monitor as you would with a tablet.

At the rear lies a pair of speakers while there also are a pair of screw ports that serves as the contact point for attaching the monitor with the hosting hardware. Overall, it’s a nice and clean design, one that is simple yet elegant. Worth mentioning, included in the package is the mounting base which is extremely sturdy and well built, one that is confidence inspiring.

The display

As already stated before, it’s a TRLCD display at work here, and not RLCD which, broadly speaking, is LCD minus the backlight. With TRLCD, there is the transflective layer along with a two-way mirror behind the display that allows the backlight to pass through when needed. That is not all but the display is also designed to offer a fuller spectrum of light compared to LCD. This, the makers claim should allow for a more comprehensive viewing experience compared to RLCD displays.

It otherwise is a 15.6-inch display that you have, one with the standard 60 Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Also, it being a touchscreen display further adds to the user convenience. You can control the display via touch inputs, something that literally extends to the smartphone, tablet, or PC that the monitor might be connected to. So, any change made to the monitor gets reflected to the connected device as well, and vice-versa.

Daytime visibility is excellent, even in direct sunlight. You can turn the backlight off completely during the daytime which will let you save 75 percent electricity compared to traditional LCD. At night, turn the backlight on and you will be able to work on the Radiant monitor without depending on an external light source. That is where the transflective nature of the display comes into force and is akin to the front light e-paper display we have in e-readers or e-note devices.

Other controls you have include the contrast as well as the ability to change the color balance. You can also change the degrees of Kelvin, with the ability to select 6300 or 9300 depending on the warmth you need. There is also the option to select between DCR and HDR while other settings available include Free Sync and Reset.

Performance

There isn’t anything that will let you wanting for more on the performance front. The monitor depicts everything that is on the connected device efficiently with there being no lag whatsoever. What needs to be kept in mind is that the monitor does not come with any OS of its own. It does not even have a power slot as such. Instead, it derives its juice via the USB-C port that is connected to the mains via an adapter similar to what it is with smartphones or a tablet. Or, it can just use the battery power of the connected device for its operation.

Also, given that it is an LCD display at the core and not an e-paper, you have none of the disadvantages of e-paper display. With a 60 Hz page refresh rate, there is no lag whatsoever. Pinch and zoom or turning a new page, watching videos, or even playing games, all of it happens instantly. Color is also markedly better on the TLCD compared to even the best color e-paper displays currently available.

Conclusion

The new Eazeye Radiant happens to be the portable version of their previous unit and it looks world’s better. The fit and finish is gorgeous. It features a rose gold aluminum body, cut-out stereo speakers, monitor screws, and a 3.5 headphone jack. It also features two USB C’s, and a mini HDMI.

There are two huge things about this unit

1. It doesn’t require power. You can literally plug in a USB C to USB cable from your laptop to the monitor, and you get not only high-speed video feed, but also audio, and power from the laptop itself.

2. It has a touch screen, which means you can command your phone, tablet, or PC, directly using the monitor instead of interacting with the device.

This is TLCD (transflective), not RLCD (reflective). RLCD, like the Hisense, doesn’t have a backlight so you can only use it in the daytime. TLCD, is the same as RLCD, except that it features a two-way mirror behind the screen to allow backlight to pass through if need be.

So, you get all the benefits of reflective LCD, in that you do not need light to see the screen, but also have the ability to use it when the Sun goes down

This has to be the best e-paper alternative device I have ever seen to date.

Better than DES

Better than Garmin MIP (memory in pixels)

Better than pebble (monochrome IPS)

It is not an e-paper but it falls under the e-paper alternative category.