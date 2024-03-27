Fairberry DIY physical keyboard attachment evokes BlackBerry nostalgia

Smartphones with physical keyboards were once the epitome of sophistication and efficiency, favored by business professionals and tech enthusiasts alike. However, with the advent of sleek, full touchscreen devices, the era of tactile keypads seemed to fade into obscurity. Fortunately, the DIY community has stepped in to resurrect the nostalgia of physical keyboards with projects like Fairberry, as revealed in a Reddit post on this.

Fairberry, as its name suggests, aims to recreate the beloved BlackBerry phone experience on modern smartphones. What sets this project apart is its open-source nature, allowing enthusiasts to attach a custom physical keyboard to virtually any contemporary device. That way, it offers a DIY solution that beckons to those yearning for the tactile feedback of yesteryears.

At the heart of Fairberry lies a custom PCB designed by Dakkaron, tailored to integrate a BlackBerry Q10 keyboard with modern smartphones. The versatility of the design is evident as it can be adapted to connect via micro-USB, USB-C, or Lightning ports, catering to a wide range of devices. Originally conceived for the Fairphone 4, the modular nature of Fairberry enables customization to suit any handset, making it a feasible option for keyboard enthusiasts across different platforms.

However, acquiring the custom PCB involves sending the personalized design to a PCB manufacturing company. This will allow individuals to tailor the assembly to their specific device requirements. In addition to the PCB, users will also require precise 3D-printed housing to ensure a seamless fit onto their smartphone. Notably, the recent update to version 3.0 of the Fairberry keyboard simplifies the assembly and customization process, enhancing accessibility for enthusiasts eager to have such a capability on their existing smartphones.

BlackBerry, once synonymous with physical keyboards, held a special place in the hearts of users who valued the tactile typing experience. With Fairberry, enthusiasts can relive those nostalgic moments, albeit with a modern twist, bridging the gap between past and present in the ever-evolving smartphone landscape.

As the DIY community continues to innovate and iterate on projects like Fairberry, the legacy of physical keyboards remains alive, offering a refreshing alternative for those seeking a departure from the touchscreen monotony. Whether it’s for productivity, nostalgia, or simply the joy of tactile feedback, Fairberry invites enthusiasts to embrace the best of both worlds – the timeless charm of physical keyboards and the modern functionality of smartphones.