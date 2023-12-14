First Look at the GLOCUSENT Book Light for e-notes

One of the downfalls of e-notes such as the Remarkable 2, Fujitsu Quaderno, Sony Digital Paper and a myriad of others, is that they do not have a front-lit display. Users will only find value in these products if they have overhead lighting or use them near a lamp. Book lights are an excellent alternative for reading novels, but they do a great job with these digital notebooks. The best I have found is the GLOCUSENT Book Light, which has both cool and warm lighting and attaches itself to the bezel. The clip is translucent, so it will not obfuscate any text on the screen. It is powered by a USB port, which should be good for over 80 hours of reading and only takes an hour to charge fully.

This booklight is designed with 1800k amber mode for readers who enjoy reading before they sleep. The 1800kK provides excellent protection and keeps your eyes from getting tired even after long reading periods. It also cuts out 99.99% of blue light for a restful and sweet sleep. No harsh light, flickering, or glare. This is the perfect reading light for you to have a relaxing bed reading time

The light has three colour temperatures. Amber Mode (1800K), Warm White Mode (3400K) & Daylight (6000K) Amber mode provides a dim glow of warm light for reading at night. Warm white mode offers a cool white light to enjoy reading. Daylight colour mode reproduces bright daylight, increasing concentration and improving work efficiency. This bed reading light can also be adjusted to suit the scene.

You can purchase this light from the Good e-Reader Store for $39.99.



