Text to Speech Apps can read in 100 Languages, C’est Vraie!

In its simplest definition, Generative Artificial Intelligence (often referred to as Generative AI or Gen AI) is capable of creating applications and using text to develop various forms of content and media, such as books, movies, and graphics. It achieves this by making suggestions or predicting the intended meaning of text or code commands. Generative AI plays a significant role in the “book world” by facilitating the development of applications that feature voice activation or text-to-speech capabilities.

This is part of the technologies behind SIRI, ALEXA, and Google’s voice-activated search. Audiobooks are another example of how generative AI is shaping the industry and making an impact in various ways. It is fostering a world of diversity and inclusion, which will undoubtedly carry us into the next century.

Do you often find yourself juggling multiple projects at the same time, making it hard to read emails or important documents? Do you prefer listening to news or podcasts instead of the radio? Have you accumulated many books but have little time to read them?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are not alone. Millions of people around the world are struggling to navigate the overwhelming amount of content available online daily. However, there is a viable solution: text-to-speech technology. Text-to-speech applications can read a variety of files and formats and convert them into audio, making information more accessible.

There are two popular free text-to-speech applications that are worth considering if you want to listen rather than read books, documents, emails, PDF’s and so much more.

Natural Reader is my top choice because it is compatible with a variety of formats and features an easy-to-use interface. It can read webpages, Kindle books, eBooks, PDFs, Google Docs, emails, and much more. This simple program converts text into natural-sounding speech, allowing you to enjoy content effortlessly.

You can import images, files, webpages, and books to build a library that you can listen to whenever you choose. Additionally, you can add the Chrome extension to listen on the go.

If you prefer to use online tools without signing up, TTSMaker is a great alternative. It is perfect for voice-over dubbing and for creating valuable lesson guides for students from training videos, as it can read various media files, including MP3 and WAV.

Both applications are free to use for non-commercial purposes, with the option to purchase licenses if needed. What makes them particularly impressive is the ability to choose from a variety of voices that can read text in over 100 languages. For instance, if you find yourself lost in Spain, you can type a few lines of text and have it read aloud in Spanish. Alternatively, you can read a book like “Aliss” in its original French and have it translated into English with a voice-over.

Imagine the impact these applications could have on travel and communication. They are already changing the way we read and understand text, images, and graphics.

