Google Podcasts disappears from search results

At a time when companies are betting big on podcasts and audiobooks, Google seems to be treading a different path so far as podcasts are concerned. As Android Authority pointed out, the Mountain View company has disabled the option to listen to podcasts directly from the search results. This is in contrast to the earlier practice where Google search results for podcasts would accompany a play button as well that allowed users to listen to the podcasts via the Google Podcasts app.

On being asked about the move, Google confirmed to Android Authority that this is an ‘intended’ move, which means they are working as per a plan. The company however didn’t divulge what the plan is or in what manner they wish to deal with podcasts henceforth. As it is, the company also hasn’t updated its Google Podcasts app for months now, which has further led many to speculate it could be on the chopping block next. As of now, a Google search for any podcast will lead you to reviews and to other podcasting platforms.

Meanwhile, here is what they have to state on this: “YouTube and Google Podcasts serve different needs. Both serve podcast listeners today and we are not changing this right now. We have nothing more to share at this time.”

The point to note here is that the podcast section on YouTube is working fine. In fact, Google had stopped nurturing its podcast app once YouTube began to focus more on it. This makes us wonder if Google is keen to pursue its podcasting dreams only via YouTube while shelving a dedicated app for the same. Maybe that is where things seem to be headed at the moment.

