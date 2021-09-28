Here are all of the devices Amazon announced today

Good e-Reader attended a virtual online event, where we got a good look at all of the new Amazon hardware that is going to be released this year or early next year. This includes a robot dog called Astro, which is perfect for looking after ailing family members and also Amazon Glow, which is a neat way that kids can talk to loved ones in real time and play games.

Astro: A first-of-its-kind robot that intelligently monitors your home while you’re away, helps you look out for the people you care about most, and brings Alexa to you. Designed to be helpful and convenient, Astro includes new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing. Astro will cost $1,449.99, but as part of the Day 1 Editions program, it will be available for an introductory price of $999.99 and include a free six-month trial of Ring Protect Pro. To learn more about Astro or request an invite, please visit amazon.com/Astro.

The newest addition to the Echo Show family that is designed to be the digital heart of your home. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter—either in portrait or landscape orientation—and can help you stay organized, connected, and entertained. Plus, it’s built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalization features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences. Echo Show 15 will be available for $249.99. To learn more, visit amazon.com/EchoShow15. Amazon Glow: An entirely new way for kids and families to connect with loved ones near and far. During video calls on Glow, kids see remote loved ones on a dedicated 8” display while they read stories, play games, and create art on a 19” touch-sensitive, projected space. At the same time, remote family and friends see the child on a tablet and participate in the same activities using the free Glow mobile app. Customers can request an invitation to be a part of the early access Glow program starting today at amazon.com/Glow.

New Smart Home Products and Services

We introduced new products and services to create a simpler, more useful smart home experience and deliver peace of mind.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: A smart, ENERGY STAR-certified thermostat that works with Alexa to make it easier for customers to keep their home comfortable and energy-efficient. Amazon Smart Thermostat is available for only $59.99 here.

Learn more here on how CareBand and Life360 are working with Amazon to help people stay better connected with loved ones using Sidewalk. Ring Alarm Pro : A first-of-its-kind home security system that combines protection against break-ins, floods, fires, and online threats with the reliable connectivity of a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. Ring Alarm Pro also offers 24/7 Backup Internet with a Ring Protect Pro subscription to keep all the devices customers care about online with a cellular data connection. Available for pre-order here today, starting at $249.99.

: A first-of-its-kind home security system that combines protection against break-ins, floods, fires, and online threats with the reliable connectivity of a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. Ring Alarm Pro also offers 24/7 Backup Internet with a Ring Protect Pro subscription to keep all the devices customers care about online with a cellular data connection. Available for pre-order here today, starting at $249.99. Ring Jobsite Security : An exclusive collaboration with The Home Depot to bring Ring Alarm Pro and other Ring smart home security devices to the jobsite for the first time. Available for pre-order exclusively at The Home Depot, starting at $399.99.

: An exclusive collaboration with The Home Depot to bring Ring Alarm Pro and other Ring smart home security devices to the jobsite for the first time. Available for pre-order exclusively at The Home Depot, starting at $399.99. Virtual Security Guard : A new third-party subscription service that extends your professional monitoring of Ring Alarm by visually monitoring your eligible Ring outdoor cameras. The service will first be offered by Rapid Response, a leading professional monitoring company, and will expand to additional providers in the future. Now open for invite-only applications in the U.S.

: A new third-party subscription service that extends your professional monitoring of Ring Alarm by visually monitoring your eligible Ring outdoor cameras. The service will first be offered by Rapid Response, a leading professional monitoring company, and will expand to additional providers in the future. Now open for invite-only applications in the U.S. Custom Event Alerts : Refined, computer vision-based custom smart alerts that do everything from letting customers know when a package arrives, to whether or not the garage door is open on eligible devices.

: Refined, computer vision-based custom smart alerts that do everything from letting customers know when a package arrives, to whether or not the garage door is open on eligible devices. Ring Always Home Cam : The first flying, autonomous home security camera that provides a variety of perspectives from a single device. Now open for invite-only applications in the U.S.

