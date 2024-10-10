Here is another reason to buy a Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablets are better than the dedicated Kindle app for iOS or Android. If you use the Kindle app on those platforms, you cannot buy audiobooks and ebooks on the device. Instead, it would be best if you used your web browser. On the other hand, Fire tablets can purchase digital content on their device, making them seriously good at reading comics, magazines, manga, and newspapers and listening to music, podcasts and audiobooks. There is a new reason to use a Fire Tablet or the Prime Video app on other devices. Apple TV+ will be available to Prime Video customers in the United States later this month.

Apple TV+ will be available via Prime Video in the U.S. as an add-on subscription for $9.99 per month. Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment, including Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, and Palm Royale. They will also have access to global hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators, and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of over 100 add-on subscription options in the U.S., available for customers alongside Amazon MGM Originals, movies and series to buy or rent, live sports, and free ad-supported content. Customers can seamlessly customize their streaming experience directly on Prime Video, with one billing relationship in one convenient app available across thousands of devices.

