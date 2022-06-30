JDI in Japan introduce transparent display

Japan-based JDI announced they have developed a transparent LCD display named Rælclear, TechBang reported. The display that is still being perfected is all of 20.8 inches and has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display however has a resolution of just 1280 x 720 pixels. Other qualities of the display include support for 4096 colors and a brightness rating of 300cd/mm2. That apart, the other obvious advantage with Rælclear is that it does not require backlights or polarizers. The display otherwise boasts 90 percent light transmittance, which is almost similar to that of glass.

Will the Rælclear make it to devices such as e-readers, e-notes, smartphones, or tablets anytime soon? That does not seem likely in its present form. Or even if there are more advanced version developed in the foreseeable future that offers higher resolution, such displays perhaps will look weird if it reveals the underlying electronics and other components that make up the devices. That is unless manufacturers are able to pack in the electronic bits either on the side or bottom bezels, which again could lead to them becoming thicker, making things looks all the more ungainly.

As such, it will be interesting to see how the Rælclear makes it to the market apart from the medical segment that its makers have envisioned.