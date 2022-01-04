Joan 6 Pro is a new E INK meeting room scheduler

Visionect has just announced the Joan 6 Pro at CES 2022. This is geared towards businesses and enterprise users. It is capable of handling more than 100 meeting rooms and conference spaces, Joan 6 Pro is the perfect solution for enterprise that allows employees to know beforehand where meetings will be held and to check a meeting room’s timetable directly on the device, virtually eliminating double bookings or cancelled meetings that tie up room space because someone forgot to unbook.

The Joan 6 Pro features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD interactive, touch with 300 PPI. There is a 4:3 aspect ratio and only displays content in portrait view. It adheres to the highest levels of security (TLS 1.3 encryption) and integrates seamlessly with Google workspace, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Accruent EMS and iCalendar. To offer more flexibility Joan 6 Pro can be configured with either Power over Ethernet (PoE) or via Smart Magnet. PoE guarantees strict security protocols and ensures constant power to the device while eliminating the eventuality for the device to wander off. It also allows for dual LEDs (green and red) to communicate room occupancy at all times. Instead, for a more dynamic use, Joan 6 Pro can also be outfitted with its own Smart Magnet which acts both as a support and as a location tag thanks to the device’s 2.4 or 5 ghz Wi-Fi connectivity. The system is designed so that as soon as a Joan 6 Pro device is attached to the magnet, it automatically reconfigures to display the room’s dedicated information. This allows devices to be interchanged without any loss of information or synchronization to the room’s schedule.

This device is expensive, it retails for $799.99 USD from the Joan website. The magnet is an additional $119 and the POE wall mount is $239.

